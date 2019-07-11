Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,206. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $143,861.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $301,213.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,569,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,827,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,591,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 882,410 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 897,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 722,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,604,000 after acquiring an additional 678,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

