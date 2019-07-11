JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $231.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.83.

NYSE:LII traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.62. 320,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,976. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $291.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $790.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.63 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 261.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $1,810,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,643.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $6,827,828.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,914. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 173.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 281,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

