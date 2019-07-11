ITE Group (LON:ITE) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

LON ITE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 73.30 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 186,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.30. ITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.10 ($1.22). The stock has a market cap of $543.61 million and a P/E ratio of -81.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. ITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,173.53). Also, insider Nick Backhouse bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £38,500 ($50,307.07). Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,450,000 in the last three months.

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

