iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $212.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $215.37, with a volume of 65,198 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06.

The firm also recently announced a … dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile (BATS:ITA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

