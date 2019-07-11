iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $212.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $215.37, with a volume of 65,198 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06.
The firm also recently announced a … dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile (BATS:ITA)
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.