Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of 862% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $193,530.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,627.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,650 over the last ninety days. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after buying an additional 194,724 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

