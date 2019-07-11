inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,039. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in inTEST by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in inTEST by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 182,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

