International Personal Finance’s (IPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPF. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of IPF remained flat at $GBX 120 ($1.57) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 328,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,878. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 106.80 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

In other news, insider John Mangelaars bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,104.27).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

