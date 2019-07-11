International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. HSBC lowered to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Buckeye Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 654.62 ($8.55).

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 450.90 ($5.89). 6,222,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 461.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

In related news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total value of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

