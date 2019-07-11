Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 621,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $761.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.62. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 257.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 942.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

