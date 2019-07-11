Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $769,250.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $769,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $774,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $1,518,700.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $1,497,300.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $785,250.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $1,554,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,577,500.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $156.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

