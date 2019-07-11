Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $247,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,792,276.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after purchasing an additional 78,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 176,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.