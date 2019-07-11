Insider Selling: GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells $654,559.50 in Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,179.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.40. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). GMS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $780.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 18.6% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 795,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

