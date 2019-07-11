Insider Selling: ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Major Shareholder Sells 279,293 Shares of Stock

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $1,052,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Archon Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ConforMIS alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Archon Capital Management Llc sold 151,022 shares of ConforMIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $567,842.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 921,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,302. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ConforMIS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.31.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 97.85% and a negative net margin of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.