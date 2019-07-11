Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases £1,693.12 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Jonathan Newman bought 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £1,693.12 ($2,212.36).

LON:BPM opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($4.16).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 4.76 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

