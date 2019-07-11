INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCPY remained flat at $$8.17 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. INCHCAPE PLC/S has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

