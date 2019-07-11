Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUN. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.60. 2,362,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,841. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,469.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 67.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.