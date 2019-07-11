Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOTC stock remained flat at $GBX 353.50 ($4.62) during trading on Monday. 669,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 339.53. The company has a market capitalization of $398.88 million and a P/E ratio of 37.61. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

