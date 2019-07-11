Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,420. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 369.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,028.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.