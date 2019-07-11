Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 449,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Heartland Express by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

