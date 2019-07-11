HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

