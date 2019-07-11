Havven (HAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Havven has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havven token can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00264931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.00 or 0.01570682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00133377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Havven’s official website is havven.io

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

