Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 191,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,187. Hanger has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million.

In related news, insider Vinit K. Asar bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $51,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,048 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 990,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 297,710 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

