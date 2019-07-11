Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 896 ($11.71).

Grafton Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 748.50 ($9.78). 726,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 847.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26).

In other news, insider Gavin Slark sold 41,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.83), for a total value of £374,860.05 ($489,821.05).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

