GoldMint (MNTP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $350.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. GoldMint has a total market cap of $665,371.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00266297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.01414985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00024504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

