Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €24.93 ($28.99). 760,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.83.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

