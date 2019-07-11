Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.40 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.43).

DBK stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €6.59 ($7.66). The stock had a trading volume of 13,666,399 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.39.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

