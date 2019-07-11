GoldBlocks (GB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $239.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $67,209.00 and $239.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.01264412 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000418 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.