Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.59, approximately 1,668,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,466,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 64,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,647 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,120.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 701,300 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 38.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,367,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 377,630 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.7% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,763,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 19,924.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

