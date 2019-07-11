Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) were down 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 506,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 146,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07.

About Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

