GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.90.

Shares of GLPG traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.89. 206,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.98 and a beta of 1.54. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.79.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

