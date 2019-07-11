FY2019 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,819,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,210,000 after buying an additional 782,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 24,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

