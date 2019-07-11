FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,893,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 973% from the previous session’s volume of 269,813 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $1.86.

FRSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 552,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 2.52% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.