Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In related news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

