Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 549.07% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Laidlaw set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $934,352.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,512 shares of company stock valued at $226,775 over the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,244. The company has a market capitalization of $414.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

