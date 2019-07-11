First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Maxim Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.43.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.14. 758,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

