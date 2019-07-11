First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.14. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 94,778 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper bought 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,786.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
