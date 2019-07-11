First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.14. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 94,778 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper bought 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,786.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

