First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.