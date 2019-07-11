First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

