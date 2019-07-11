EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EXPGY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 35,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,877. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.