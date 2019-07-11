Eterbase (XBASE) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Eterbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, P2PB2B, IDEX and DDEX. Eterbase has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eterbase Token Profile

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase

Eterbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

