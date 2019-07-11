Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.75

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and traded as low as $16.54. Enerflex shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 24,317 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 price objective on Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$484.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other Enerflex news, Director John Blair Goertzen sold 43,700 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,311 shares in the company, valued at C$652,942.50.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.