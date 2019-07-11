Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel Americas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operating business segments consists of Generation & Transmission and Distribution. Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies which own generation plants. Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. Enel Americas SA, formerly known as Enersis S A ADR, is based in Santiago, Chile. “

Shares of ENIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 1,685,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enel Americas will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 180.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 355.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Enel Americas in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

