Elia Mikhael Sells 19,900 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Director Elia Mikhael sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$89,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,264,023.04.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$4.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.96. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.54.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

