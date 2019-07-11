Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESTE. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,659. The company has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.83. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

