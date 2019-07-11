Eagle Energy (TSE:EGL) Stock Price Up 25%

Eagle Energy Inc (TSE:EGL) shares rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 244,650 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 164,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05.

Eagle Energy (TSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Energy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Energy Inc engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties; development and sale of hydrocarbons in the United States and Canada. The company has interests in the North Texas Properties covering an area of approximately 25,631 net acres located in the Hardeman County, Texas; Dixonville properties, which cover an area of 12,322 net acres located in northern Alberta; and Twining properties that cover an area of 13,120 net acres at the Twining field in Alberta.

