Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DNLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 765.71 ($10.01).

DNLM stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 866.50 ($11.32). The company had a trading volume of 467,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 907.87. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

