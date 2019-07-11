Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DNLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 765.71 ($10.01).

DNLM stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 866.50 ($11.32). The company had a trading volume of 467,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 907.87. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

