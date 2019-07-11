Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (LON:DRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 325 ($4.25). Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Drax Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 357.13 ($4.67).

Drax Group stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 285.20 ($3.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65).

In related news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,650 ($64,876.52). Also, insider John Baxter acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,830 ($24,604.73).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

