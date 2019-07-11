Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Major Shareholder Group Ltd Bw Sells 18,765 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 18,765 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $171,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ltd Bw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Group Ltd Bw sold 391,775 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $3,663,096.25.

On Friday, July 5th, Group Ltd Bw sold 118,384 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,078,478.24.

On Monday, July 1st, Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $689,900.64.

On Thursday, June 27th, Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $3,730,825.11.

NYSE LPG opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 32.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 620,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 572,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

