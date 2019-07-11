Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

BOOM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. 333,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $900.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $103,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,828 shares of company stock valued at $474,481 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,612,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

