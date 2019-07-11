Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,358 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

