Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $651.06

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.06 and traded as low as $650.00. Dignity shares last traded at $655.00, with a volume of 50,215 shares.

DTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Dignity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $327.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 650.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.